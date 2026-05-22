Austerity Measures: Sebi To Allow WFH From Monday, Pauses Non-Essential Meetings

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced temporary work-from-home measures and postponed certain internal events after the government called for energy conservation due to the current geopolitical situation.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, SEBI’s human resource department issued an advisory on Thursday that will remain effective for eight weeks starting May 25, 2026.

Under the advisory, officers in Grades A to C will be allowed to work from home once a week on a rotational basis. These grades include Assistant Manager, Manager, and Assistant General Manager positions.

However, officers in Group D, which includes Deputy General Manager and higher ranks, will have to attend the office physically on a regular basis.

Employees attached to the offices of the Chairman, Whole-Time Members, and staff in the secretarial cadre, such as secretaries of senior officials, account assistants, and junior assistants, will also continue to attend the office regularly.

Employees working from home have been instructed to ensure data security, maintain confidentiality, and remain ready to report to the office physically whenever required.

The advisory has also paused non-essential internal programmes. Departments have been directed to postpone “Brainstorming Programs, Camaraderie and Conclaves” for eight weeks.

These events are usually organised for internal discussions, idea-sharing, and capacity building. SEBI has also instructed departments not to schedule any new such programmes during this period.

The circular also focuses on reducing travel and encouraging energy-efficient practices. Employees have been advised to use public transport, subsidised bus services, carpooling, and electric vehicles wherever possible.

SEBI has also encouraged greater use of virtual meetings to reduce unnecessary travel and energy consumption. Stakeholder meetings should also be conducted online as much as possible.

The advisory applies to employees at SEBI headquarters, regional offices, and local offices. The regulator is expected to review the measures after eight weeks depending on the situation.