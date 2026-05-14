RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka Asks Employees To Work From Home, Cut Travel After PM Modi’s Appeal

Indian companies are readily taking steps to reduce fuel consumption after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for austerity measures by citizens amid the war in West Asia.

The latest to join the list is Harsh Goenka’s RPG Group, which has asked all its companies to follow measures such as work from home and minimal foreign travel.

Goenka, the chairman of the group, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that RPG Group would take active steps to contribute to the fight against the energy crisis.

“We in RPG have responded to our PM’s call with austerity

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and responsible resource allocation. I hope other corporates will follow suit,” Goenka said in the tweet, along with a detailed statement outlining the measures to be taken by the group.

The statement asked all companies under the RPG Group to encourage employees to work from home wherever possible.

“All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so, in line with our Group’s Remote Working Policy,” the statement said.

The group asked companies to curtail all unnecessary foreign trips while also seeking to minimise domestic air travel.

It also called for a reduction in meetings that require intercity travel. Companies were advised to prioritise virtual collaboration for internal reviews, interviews, and routine meetings.

The group will also encourage companies to buy electric or hybrid vehicles. The statement further encouraged employees to carpool as much as possible to ensure optimal use of resources.

RPG Group is among the businesses that have taken steps to reduce energy consumption following PM Modi’s appeal to citizens.

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Earlier, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal had said that the company’s employees would work from home on Wednesdays.

India has been facing an energy crisis since the start of the West Asia war, which has disrupted oil and gas supplies.