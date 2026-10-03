Aurobindo Pharma Acquires A1 Labs LLC For ₹127.32 Crore

Aurobindo Pharma |

Mumbai: Aurobindo Pharma announced on Thursday the acquisition of A1 Biochem Labs LLC (A1 Labs LLC) for a cash consideration of USD 15.247 million, equivalent to approximately ₹127.32 crore. The acquisition was completed on October 2, 2026.

Acquisition Details

A1 Labs LLC, based in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA, provides contract research and chemistry services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including custom synthesis and medicinal chemistry. A1 Labs LLC will become a step-down subsidiary of A1 Labs India following this acquisition.

Financial Performance

A1 Labs LLC reported total sales of USD 9.23 million for the calendar year ending December 31, 2024, and USD 5.92 million for the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.

Strategic Rationale

This acquisition supports Aurobindo's goal of expanding its footprint in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business lifecycle. The company expects to create a dedicated Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing (CRDMO) platform.

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Related Party Transaction

The acquisition of A1 Labs LLC by A1 USA Inc is considered a related party transaction. A1 Labs LLC was acquired from Rajendra Gadikota, who also serves as a Director of A1 Labs India.

Industry Focus

A1 Labs LLC operates within the pharmaceuticals industry. The acquisition is not subject to any governmental or regulatory approvals.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.