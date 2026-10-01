Aurobindo Pharma Enters US Dermatology Market With Launch Of ADQUEY Ointment For Atopic Dermatitis

Aurobindo Pharma | File

Hyderabad-headquartered pharmaceutical giant Aurobindo Pharma Ltd announced that its US specialty subsidiary, Acrotech Biopharma Inc., has officially launched ADQUEY ointment across the United States.

The milestone that came on Wednesday marks the Indian healthcare major’s strategic entry into the lucrative American dermatology segment.



ADQUEY is a non-steroidal, topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor specifically approved for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis in adults and paediatric patients aged two years and older. The active molecule, difamilast, was originally discovered by Japan’s Otsuka Pharmaceutical and subsequently licensed to Acrotech for exclusive commercialisation within the US market.

According to IQVIA MAT data, ADQUEY enters a highly competitive US therapeutic market segment estimated at approximately $1.3 billion for the 12 months ending July 2026.





Strategic transition into high-value branded specialty care



The commercial rollout aligns with Aurobindo Pharma’s overarching corporate strategy to expand beyond its legacy generic drug offerings, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and biosimilars.

As one of India’s largest generic drugmakers and a leading supplier in the United States by prescription volume, Aurobindo is actively scaling up its portfolio of higher-value branded specialty pharmaceuticals to drive sustainable long-term revenue.



Acrotech Biopharma operates as a step-down subsidiary designed specifically as a commercialisation platform for innovative proprietary medicines.

The firm first established a presence in branded oncology back in 2019 after acquiring a portfolio of marketed haematology and oncology injectables from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Since then, Acrotech has steadily broadened its therapeutic footprint through targeted licensing deals, strategic acquisitions, and commercial partnerships.





Dedicated commercial infrastructure and market outlook



To ensure the successful rollout of ADQUEY and lay the foundation for future dermatology pipeline expansion, Acrotech has established a specialised, dedicated dermatology business unit.

This platform integrates cross-functional commercial capabilities spanning targeted marketing, specialised sales forces and field-based clinical engagement teams.



The new unit will prioritise driving clinical awareness among dermatology healthcare professionals, improving patient access and guiding individuals through their treatment journeys.

Simultaneously, the division is task-focused on building the operational infrastructure and commercial expertise required to support future specialty dermatology launches.



Commenting on the rollout, Ashish Anvekar, president of Acrotech Biopharma, noted that the launch of ADQUEY represents an essential milestone for the company by introducing a differentiated, non-steroidal treatment option for individuals living with atopic dermatitis.

He emphasised that the newly established dermatology platform is structured not only to maximise ADQUEY’s immediate impact, but also to build the long-term organisational capabilities needed to address broader unmet patient needs across dermatologic care.



Following the announcement, shares of parent company Aurobindo Pharma Ltd closed at Rs1,666.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, down Rs36.50, or 2.14%, amid broader market movements.