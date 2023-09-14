August WPI Inflation In Negative For 5th Straight Month At 0.52% | Unsplash.com

The August Wholesale Price Index Inflation in negative at 0.52 per cent against -1.36 per cent in July. This is the fifth straight month that the inflation has been in the negative range.

The food index inflation in negative at 5.62 per cent in August against -7.75 per cent in July. The food index is down by 0.9 percent (MoM).

The primary article index was down at 0.5 percent (MoM) and the fuel and power index was up by 3 percent (MoM).

On the other hand, the fuel and power inflation were at -6.03 per cent in August against -12. 79 per cent in July. Manufactured products inflation was also down 2.37 per cent in comparison to -2.51 per cent contraction in July. The manufactured product index was up at 0.1 percent (MoM).

Read Also July WPI Inflation In Negative For 4th Straight Month At 1.36%

The core inflation rate remained unchanged at -2.2 percent (MoM) and all the commodities index were up at 0.3 percent (MoM).

The Potato inflation was at -24.02 percent in August against -24.40 in July and the onion Inflation was at 31.42 percent in August compared to 7.13 in July. The vegetables inflation stood at 48.39 percent in the month of August in comparison to the previous month.

The eggs, meat, and fish inflation in August were at -2.98 percent in comparison to 1.79 percent in July.

WPI is used to track factory gate prices before retail prices and it measure the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to trade with other companies in bulk.