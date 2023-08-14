July WPI Inflation In Negative For 4th Straight Month At 1.36% | Unsplash.com

The July Wholesale Price Index Inflation came at 1.36 per cent against 4.12 per cent in June which was the lowest since September 2015. This is the fourth straight month that the inflation has been in the negative range. The food index inflation surged to 7.75 per cent after it contracted to 1.24 per cent in June 2023.

The primary articles inflation in the previous month was at 7.57 per cent, up from 2.87 per cent in June.

On the other hand, the fuel and power inflation contracted in July at 12.79 per cent after contracting to 12.63 per cent in June. Manufactured products inflation also contracted in the previous month to 2.51 per cent in comparison to 2.71 per cent contraction in June.

WPI is used to track factory gate prices before retail prices and it measure the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to trade with other companies in bulk.