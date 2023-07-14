June WPI Inflation At -4.12%; Negative For Third Straight Month | Unsplash.com

June WPI Inflation in negative for the third straight session at -4.12 per cent against -3.48 per cent in May. The all commodities index in June was down -0.40 per cent Month-on-Month.

The core inflation rate in June was at -2 per cent against -2.10 per cent in May.

The primary article inflation in June was at -2.87 per cent in comparison to -1.79 per cent in May and the primary article index for the previous month was up 0.57 per cent.

Fuel and Power inflation

The fuel and power inflation in the last month was at -12.63 per cent against -9.17 per cent in May, 2023 with the fuel and power index down at 1.75 per cent MoM.

Manufactures Products inflation

The manufactured products inflation in the month of June was at -2.71 per cent in comparison to -2.97 per cent in the month of May, while the manufactured product index was down at 0.50 per cent MoM.

Food Inflation

Food inflation in the previous month was at -1.24 per cent versus -1.59 per cent in May, whereas Food index was higher at 1.39 per cent MoM. On the other hand, potato inflation in June was at -21.27 per cent in comparison to -18.71 per cent in May.

Onion inflation for the month of June was at -4.31 per cent against -7.25 per cent and the vegetable inflation was at -21.98 per cent versus -20.12 per cent in May, 2023.

However, the eggs, meat and fish inflation for the last month was at 2.74 per cent in comparison to 2.07 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)