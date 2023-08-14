CPI Inflation July 2023: Retail Inflation Rises To 7.44% From 4.87% MoM | Representative Image

India's Retail inflation in July rose to 7.44 percent from 4.87 percent in June.

According to the data released by the Ministry of statistics on Monday, the retail inflation jumped to a 15-month high of 7.44 percent in July as prices of vegetables and other food items surged.

Earlier the high Inflation rate was reported in April 2022 of 7.79 percent.

The consumer food price inflation stood at 11.51 percent against 4.49 percent Month on Month (MoM).

The rural inflation was at 7.63 percent against 4.72 percent (MoM). On the other hand, the urban inflation stood at 7.20 percent against 4.96 percent (MoM).

The Housing inflation for July stood at 4.47 percent against 4.56 in June. The clothing and Footwear Inflation was at 5.64 percent against 6.19 percent (MoM)

Inflation for food

The pulses inflation was 13.27 percent in July against 10.53 percent in June. The vegetable inflation was at 37.34 percent in the month of July against negative 0.93 percent in June.

As per the data, the inflation in the food basket was 11.51 percent in July compared to 4.55 percent in June and 6.69 percent in July 2022.

The data revealed that the retail inflation in vegetables YoY was 37.43 percent while the rate of price rise in 'cereals and products' was 13 percent.

Inflation for fuel and light

The fuel and light inflation stood at 3.67 percent against 3.92 percent (MoM).

