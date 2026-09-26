Augmont Enterprises Empanelled By NSE To Promote Electronic Gold Receipts

Augmont Enterprises |

Mumbai: Augmont Enterprises Limited on Thursday announced its empanelment by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) as a key partner for promoting Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs). This collaboration aims to streamline the creation and extinguishment processes of EGRs, encourage trading, and further develop India's gold market.

Partnership Details

Under this partnership, Augmont will provide its experience across the gold value chain to enhance the digital framework. It will also offer technical and on-the-ground support for the development of the EGR product.

Conversion Facilitation

The partnership is expected to facilitate the smooth conversion of physical gold into EGRs and vice versa within the regulated ecosystem. EGRs are dematerialised securities representing physical gold, stored in SEBI-accredited vaults and held electronically.

Strengthening the Ecosystem

Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE, said the empanelment of Augmont is an important step in building a deep ecosystem for EGRs. He added that combining NSE's technology and liquidity with Augmont's experience and presence across the gold value chain will simplify EGR creation and extinguishment, making gold investment more accessible.

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Augmont's Role

Ketan Kothari, Whole-Time Director, Augmont Enterprises, stated that the company is pleased to partner with NSE in developing the EGR ecosystem. He noted that by integrating Augmont's experience in refining, sourcing, and distributing gold with NSE's technology, the conversion between physical and electronic gold will become simpler, faster, and more transparent.

Investor Benefits

EGRs enable electronic holding, assured quality, and seamless convertibility between physical and digital formats. This allows investors to participate in the gold market even in smaller denominations, offering improved liquidity and flexibility compared to other financial instruments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.