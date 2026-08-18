Augmont Enterprises To Launch ₹825-Crore IPO On August 21; Price Band Set At ₹750-788 |

New Delhi: Integrated gold and silver platform Augmont Enterprises Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on August 21, seeking to raise Rs 825 crore at a price band of Rs 750-788 per equity share.

The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 205 crore by promoters, according to the company's public announcement on Tuesday.

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The OFS will be undertaken by promoters Namita Ketan Kothari, Vivek Prithviraj Kothari and Dimple Mukesh Kothari.

The anchor investor bidding will take place on August 20, while the public issue will close on August 25.

At the upper end of the price band, the company will have a post-issue market capitalisation of around Rs 7,200 crore.

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds primarily to fund its future working capital needs, including procurement and expansion of inventory, inventory maintenance and advance margin requirements for purchasing inventory and for general corporate purposes.

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Augmont Enterprises operates an integrated gold and silver platform serving businesses and consumers across 24 states. Its operations span gold and silver value-chain activities, including procurement and refining, bullion trading, digital gold offerings, jewellery manufacturing, financial services, and related technology platforms.

The company's two online platforms, Augmont SPOT and Augmont Gold For All, generated combined revenue of Rs 84,762.62 crore in FY26, accounting for 90 per cent of revenue from operations, compared with Rs 56,523.26 crore in FY25 and Rs 32,477.87 crore in FY24.

The company plans to list its equity shares on both BSE and NSE on August 31.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)