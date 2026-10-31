Atul Auto Ltd Reports 17.29% Decline In Q2 FY27 Consolidated Profit To ₹6.84 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹268.31 Crore

Atul Auto Ltd |

Mumbai: Atul Auto Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6.84 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, a decline of 17.29 per cent compared to ₹8.27 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose to ₹268.31 crore in Q2 FY27, up from ₹200.17 crore in the year-ago quarter. This marks a significant increase of 34.04 per cent.

Total Income

Consolidated total income for the quarter stood at ₹270.20 crore, an increase from ₹200.55 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the period were ₹261.21 crore, rising from ₹188.95 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹2.41, a decrease from ₹3.30 in the same quarter last year. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, consolidated net profit was ₹14.88 crore, up from ₹10.33 crore in the corresponding half year of FY26.

Half-Year Financials

Consolidated total revenue from operations for the half year ended 30 September 2026 increased to ₹486.74 crore, from ₹352.95 crore in the previous year's corresponding period. Total income for the half year stood at ₹489.93 crore, compared to ₹353.61 crore a year ago.

Segment Performance

Automobiles Business (Gross) reported a segment revenue of ₹257.91 crore for the quarter, while Non-Banking Financial Business (Gross) registered ₹12.32 crore. Total segment assets were ₹7,99.82 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.