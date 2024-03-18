'At A Personal Level': Biocon Boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says Her Company Did Not Donate To JD(S)

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | File

After making the news for rectifying an X user for quoting the wrong amount, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited has now clarified, that it was not her company that directly donated to political parties, including Karnataka's Janta Dal Secular or JD(S). Shaw claimed, that these donations were made in her own personal capacity.

Shaw reportedly brought bonds worth Rs 6 crore, as an individual donor.

Shaw took to her personal X account to say, "At a personal level I purchased electoral bonds which I donated to JDS & several parties".

She added to it by saying, "My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money".

Would like to clarify that Biocon did not make any political donation to JDS or any other party for elections. At a personal level I purchased electoral bonds which I donated to JDS & several parties. My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with… — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) March 18, 2024

As according to the Electoral Bonds data released, the BJP topped the list of parties, with most donation, who were followed by largely Bengal-based, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, with the largest opposition party, the Congress on the third position.

Amongst the largest institutional donors, Santiago Martin's Future Gaming topped the list with Rs 1,368 crore, followed by Megha Engineering with Rs 1,186 crore. The bond revelation also revealed, the individual donors, who donated winsome amounts to political entities. UK-based Lakshmi Niwas Mittal of Arcelor Mittal, a Luxembourg-based steel giant, bought bonds worth Rs 35 crore.