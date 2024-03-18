 'At A Personal Level': Biocon Boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says Her Company Did Not Donate To JD(S)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'At A Personal Level': Biocon Boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says Her Company Did Not Donate To JD(S)

'At A Personal Level': Biocon Boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says Her Company Did Not Donate To JD(S)

Shaw reportedly brought bonds worth Rs 6 crore, as an individual donor.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | File

After making the news for rectifying an X user for quoting the wrong amount, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon Limited has now clarified, that it was not her company that directly donated to political parties, including Karnataka's Janta Dal Secular or JD(S). Shaw claimed, that these donations were made in her own personal capacity.

Shaw reportedly brought bonds worth Rs 6 crore, as an individual donor.

Read Also
Killer Work: Strained 25-Year-Old IIT, IIM Graduate And McKinsey Employee Dies By Suicide In Mumbai
article-image

Shaw took to her personal X account to say, "At a personal level I purchased electoral bonds which I donated to JDS & several parties".

She added to it by saying, "My donations were nominal on the principle of funding election campaigns with white money".

As according to the Electoral Bonds data released, the BJP topped the list of parties, with most donation, who were followed by largely Bengal-based, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, with the largest opposition party, the Congress on the third position.

Read Also
Analysis: The Kirana Stores And Dakiyas Spurring Financial Inclusion For Bharat
article-image

Amongst the largest institutional donors, Santiago Martin's Future Gaming topped the list with Rs 1,368 crore, followed by Megha Engineering with Rs 1,186 crore. The bond revelation also revealed, the individual donors, who donated winsome amounts to political entities. UK-based Lakshmi Niwas Mittal of Arcelor Mittal, a Luxembourg-based steel giant, bought bonds worth Rs 35 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FICCI & ASSOCHAM Move Supreme Court Against Release Of Electoral Bond Unique Identification Numbers

FICCI & ASSOCHAM Move Supreme Court Against Release Of Electoral Bond Unique Identification Numbers

'At A Personal Level': Biocon Boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says Her Company Did Not Donate To JD(S)

'At A Personal Level': Biocon Boss Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Says Her Company Did Not Donate To JD(S)

Stock Market Opening March 18: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,485.01 & Nifty At 21,976.60, Reliance...

Stock Market Opening March 18: Indices In Red; Sensex At 72,485.01 & Nifty At 21,976.60, Reliance...

Analysis: The Kirana Stores And Dakiyas Spurring Financial Inclusion For Bharat

Analysis: The Kirana Stores And Dakiyas Spurring Financial Inclusion For Bharat

Sajjan Jindal Rape Case: Mumbai Police File Closure Report Against JSW Chief

Sajjan Jindal Rape Case: Mumbai Police File Closure Report Against JSW Chief