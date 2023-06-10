At ₹2 Crore, Affordable Villas In Bengaluru Are Cheaper Than Mumbai's 1 BHK Flats

If Mumbai is home to top Indian firms, Bengaluru has emerged as a hub for startups, and both cities face identical issues such as traffic congestion and waterlogging after a spell of rain. Rents are also skyhigh in both Bengaluru and Mumbai, so how does one decide which city is better to settle down in?

One factor that works in favour of Bengaluru is that millennials looking to own a home can buy an entire villa in the IT hub, for the price of a 1 Bedroom Hall Kitchen flat in Mumbai.

A stark difference

A quick search confirms that 3 BHK to 4 BHK villas in Bengaluru's Whitefield are up for grabs at anything between Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 3 crore.

If you check the prices in South Mumbai's Worli or Lower Parel, a 1 BHK flat is available in the Rs 2 crore to Rs 3.5 crore price bracket.

Attractive homebuyers and investors alike

So if a young professional is ready to pick up a home loan or spend years of savings to settle down with a family, a 3 BHK villa clearly takes the cake in comparison to a 1 BHK flat.

After the pandemic, the demand for spacious villas surrounded by greenery has gone up by 40 per cent, and developers are making the most of cheaper land on Bengaluru's outskirts.

Apart from a home connected to the city via metro rail, affordable villas are also attractive for millennials as investments.

The surge in demand for affordable spacious housing in Bengaluru, and its availability, stands in contrast to the rising sales of luxury flats and penthouses making headlines in Mumbai.