 Astral Allots 7,719 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
The face value of the equity shares will be ₹1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Astral Allots 7,719 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Astral Limited (Representative)

Astral Limited on Friday announced the allotment of 7,719 equity shares to employees as stock option under Astral Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2015, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from ₹26,86,11,572 to ₹26,86,19,291.

Astral Limited Shares

The shares of Astral Limited on Friday at 11:45 am IST were at ₹1,850.10, up by 0.21 percent.

