e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes awayBhupendra Patel sworn-in as new Chief Minister of GujaratIndia reports 27,254 new COVID-19 cases, 37,687 recoveries and 219 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:05 PM IST

Assam Electronics Development Corp partners with iBus to deploy digital infrastructure

PTI
With this partnership, the Assam Electronics Development Corp and iBus Networks will offer connectivity solutions on large campuses, IT parks, hospitals, SEZs and commercial buildings/ Representational image

With this partnership, the Assam Electronics Development Corp and iBus Networks will offer connectivity solutions on large campuses, IT parks, hospitals, SEZs and commercial buildings/ Representational image

Advertisement

State-run Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd has appointed tech firm iBus Networks as its exclusive business partner for deploying and operating digital infrastructure on commercial premises, a statement said on Monday.

With this partnership, the two entities will offer connectivity solutions on large campuses, IT parks, hospitals, SEZs and commercial buildings, it said.

The nodal implementing agency of the state information technology department and the private network solution provider will identify appropriate business opportunities and collectively look forward to design and deploy digital infrastructure (DI), Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd managing director MK Yadava said.

The development of DI will reduce the digital divide in India, he said.

The Assam government undertaking has over 36 years of experience in delivering solutions in electronics, telecom and IT.

Tech firm iBus along with its group entities is an in-building network coverage provider in the country, covering 500 million sq ft in over 900 sites of 19 states.

"This partnership gives us the ability to meet our goal of providing access to internet to all sections of the population," iBus CEO Ram Sellaratnam said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 03:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal