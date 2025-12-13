 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Inaugurates TVS Credit Technology Centre
PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Guwahati: A TVS credit technology centre has been inaugurated here by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official statement said on Saturday.The state government said that the centre, for which an MoU was signed during the investment summit Advantage Assam 2.0 in February this year, aligns with its vision of building a strong digital ecosystem, which will be supportive of skilling the youth in line with the requirements of the digital era.

Sarma, addressing a gathering after inaugurating the centre on Friday, said it will play a significant role in strengthening technology capability in Assam as well as other states of the Northeast.The centre has been designed to act as a crucial hub supporting TVS Credit's artificial intelligence, automation and smarter workflows for training over 200 youths for tech roles.The chief minister said that the centre will perform some critical functions of the TVS from Assam.

He further said that in the first phase, 25 technology professionals will be hired by the TVS, of whom 21 are already on board.They are being trained and working on different high-end projects, the statement said.Sarma said that over the next three years, TVS Credit plans to scale this centre to more than 200 highly skilled technology roles, which will create sustainable, high-value employment for the youth.It will also help retain talent within the state by making opportunities available, Sarma added.

