Asian Markets Recover Marginally; Sensex, Nikkei End In Green, Chinese Indices In Red

After a relatively negative end to the trading week, the Asian markets appear to have made some recovery on Monday, June 24. On Friday, major Asian indices closed in red, with Japan's Nikkei and India's Sensex all closing in negative territory.

Asian Markets In A Mix

Major indices on the largest continent ended the day's trade on relatively positive territory. Japan's marquee, Nikkei, ended the day's proceedings at 38,804.65, gaining 0.54 per cent or 208.18 points. Another Japan-based index, TOPIX also closed in green up by 0.57 per cent or 15.50 points, closing at 2,740.19.

Hong Kong-based Hang Seng ended flat, with a negligible 0.0045 per cent or 0.81 point dip, closing at 18,027.71.

When we move from the island nation to its big neighbours in the east, things still looked grim as China's Shanghai-based SSE Composite Index closed 1.17 per cent or 35.04 points lower, at 2,963.10.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based Hang Seng ended flat, with a negligible 0.0045 per cent or 0.81 point dip, closing at 18,027.71. The red story continued to its Korean neighbour as well. Seoul-based Kospi Composite closed 0.70 per cent or 19.53 points, below 2,764.73.

Markets in India

The story was far brighter to the south, in the subcontinent, at Dalal Street, although marginally, the Indian indices also recovered from their bad form on Friday.

The oldest index in the country, the BSE Sensex, closed 0.17 per cent or 131.18 points higher than Friday, closing at 77,341.08.

The NSE Nifty also made similar progress, although it traded in red, the index closed at 23,537.85, gaining 0.16 per cent or 36.75 points.

The NSE Nifty also made similar progress, although it traded in red, the index closed at 23,537.85, gaining 0.16 per cent or 36.75 points. Nifty Bank, a lot like some other Asian indices ended flat with a marginal gain of 0.082 per cent or 42.50 points,closing at 51,703.95.

The crude oil prices, after a period of decline and, slumping to levels below USD 80 per barrel, has strengthened its position around the USD 85 per barrel mark. At 16:14 IST, Brent crude stood at USD 85.48, gaining 0.24 per cent or USD 0.28. For India, the Rupee gained 0.05 per cent against the US Dollar, with one dollar equivalent to Rs 83.5.