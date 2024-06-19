NSE Warns Investors Of 2 Individuals Promising Assured Returns In Stock Market

National Stock Exchange (NSE) | File/ Representative image

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued an advisory on Wednesday cautioning investors about two individuals promising assured returns on investment in the stock market.

The exchange said in a statement that investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative, assured, or guaranteed returns in the stock market, as the same is prohibited by law.

The NSE said that the person named 'Iffat Marash' associated with an entity named 'Ant Retail League Club' operating through the mobile number '9366866149' and another individual named 'Sadia Arshad' operating via mobile number '9366322942' is "providing securities market tips and assured returns on investment in the stock market".

"It may also be noted that the said person/entity is not registered either as a member or authorised person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited," said the NSE.

The stock exchange also advised investors not to share their trading credentials, such as user IDs or passwords, with anyone. "Exchange has provided a facility of 'Know/Locate your Stock Broker' under the link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/find-a-stock-broker on its website to check the details of the registered member and its authorized persons," it mentioned.