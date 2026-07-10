Ashoka Buildcon Settles NHAI Show Cause Notice, Pays ₹1.04 Crore To Resolve Concession Agreement Dispute

Ashoka Buildcon has settled a show cause notice with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by paying Rs 1.04 crore. |

Mumbai: Ashoka Buildcon announced on Friday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), resolving a show cause notice issued on 26 November 2025.

Settlement Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Ashoka Buildcon has paid an amount of Rs 1.04 crore to NHAI. The payment was made on 9 July 2026, according to the company's exchange filing.

Proceedings Closed

NHAI has agreed to close all proceedings stemming from the show cause notice. This includes withdrawing any suspension and confirming that no debarment action will be taken against the company.

Background

Ashoka Buildcon had previously made disclosures regarding the show cause notice on 27 November 2025 and 12 December 2025. The recent settlement concludes these earlier reported developments.

Trading Window Closed

The company also informed that the trading window for designated persons remains closed from 1 July 2026. It will reopen 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 are published.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.