Ashok Leyland total volume up 19% YoY Mar on robust domestic sales | Image: Ashok Leyland (Representative)

Ashok Leyland Ltd's total sales for March surged 19% on year, driven by strong domestic demand, the company said in an exchange filing.

The Chennai-based commercial vehicle maker sold a total of 23,926 units during the month, compared with 20,123 units in the year-ago period and 18,571 units in February.

Ashok Leyland's domestic sales surged 23% on year to 22,885 units in March, driven by growth across all segments.

Domestic sales have been healthy following demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors, and pre-buying of vehicles during the month ahead of the implementation of Real Driving Emissions norms in April.

In India during the month, the firm sold 15,936 medium and heavy commercial vehicles, up from 12,734 trucks during the same time last year. From 573 units, the overall bus sales total rose to 1,537 units.

Domestic purchases of light commercial vehicles increased by 19% year over year to 6,949 units.

The business reported a year-over-year decline in exports for March. In comparison to the 1,567 cars sold during the same month last year, it exported 1,041 vehicles in March.

The medium and heavy truck segment led the company's 50% annual sales increase over the prior year in the year that concluded on March 31. It sold 192,205 units in total, compared to 128,326 units in 2021–2022 (Apr-Mar).