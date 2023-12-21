Ashok Leyland Secures Order Of 552 ULE Diesel Buses From Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation |

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, on Thursday announced that it has bagged an order from TNSTC (Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation) for 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) Diesel Non-AC buses, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This order marks a groundbreaking collaboration between Ashok Leyland and TNSTC in the pursuit of "Mobility for All", the Tamil Nadu state government's commitment to promoting access to public transportation.

TNSTC Upgrades Fleet with 18,477 Ashok Leyland ULE Buses

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand of TNSTC with more than 18,477 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet. The new ULE buses boast state-of-the-art features like the powerful H-series 6-cylinder 4-valve 184 kW (246 hp) engine, a step-less entry, rear engine configuration, automatic transmission, front disc brake, electronically controlled front and rear air suspension, and an Intelligent Transportation System with CCTV, destination boards reflecting vehicle location, and tracking.

“We are honored to partner with TNSTC towards the realization of the 'Mobility for All' initiative. As we strive to meet the rapidly expanding public mobility needs of our country, our in-depth understanding of markets and customers remains the cornerstone that distinguishes us and has been instrumental in securing these orders. This collaboration reinforces our dedication to creating products that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of our customers and contribute to the growth of public transportation,” said Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are thrilled to have received this order from TNSTC with whom we have a long-standing relationship. Our ULE buses represent the epitome of technology and safety in the commercial vehicle segment. We are proud to offer TNSTC and the people of Tamil Nadu a fleet that ensures superior comfort and the highest standards of safety. This order reflects the trust that our customers place on Ashok Leyland."

This project is funded by the German Development bank (KfW). Ashok Leyland will commence the delivery of these buses from April 2024, marking its commitment toward the growth and development of sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.

Ashok Leyland shares

The shares of Ashok Leyland on Thursday at 11:53 am IST were trading at Rs 170.20, up by 0.12 percent.