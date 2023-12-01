 Ashok Leyland Posts 3% Dip In Total Sales In November
Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles slipped by 10 per cent in domestic and overseas registering 8,500 units in November 2023, as against 9,474 units sold in the same month of last year.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 01, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has witnessed a 3 per cent decline in its sales in domestic and overseas markets by selling 14,053 units in November, the company said on Friday.

The city-based commercial vehicle maker sold 14,561 units during the corresponding month of last year.

However, the total number of light commercial vehicles sold in domestic and overseas grew by 9 per cent to 5,553 in November this year from 5,087 units sold in November 2022.

The cumulative sales till November 2023 rose by 7 per cent, to 1,22,092 from 1,14,370 units sold in the same month of last year.

The cumulative sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles as of November grew by 8 per cent to 76,936 units as compared to 71,356 units sold in the same month of last year.

Light commercial vehicles cumulatively sold till November 2023 grew by 5 per cent, to 45,156 units, from 43,014 retailed in the same period of last year. 

