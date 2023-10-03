Ashok Leyland Domestic Sales In September Rise By 10% |

Ashok Leyland Limited in September 2023 sold 18,193 units with a jump of 10 per cent in comparison to the 16,499 units sold in the same month in the last fiscal, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company witnessed an increase in sales of Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) trucks, with a total of 10,109 units sold in September 2023. This represents a 5 percent growth compared to the 9,628 units sold in September 2022. Additionally, sales of M&HCV buses experienced an impressive surge, rising by 119 percent as 1,851 units were sold, compared to 847 units in the same period the previous year. Overall, the combined sales of M&HCV vehicles showed a substantial 14 percent increase, reaching a total of 11,960 units.

Ashok Leyland in September sold 6,233 light commercial vehicles (LCV), up by 3 per cent in comparison to 10,475 units sold in the same month in 2022.

Domestic sales

In the domestic market the vehicle sales rose by 9 per cent to 19,202 units against 17,549 units sold in September 2022.The automaker achieved a balanced sales performance across various categories, with 10,266 units of M&HCV trucks, 2,486 units of M&HCV buses, and 6,450 units of LCVs sold.

There was a 13 percent increase in the sales of M&HCV vehicles, while the sales of LCVs remained relatively stable at 3 percent. However, the standout performance was witnessed in the M&HCV bus segment, where sales surged impressively by 79 percent, reflecting a substantial jump. Furthermore, the sales of M&HCV trucks also showed healthy growth, with a 3 percent increase in comparison to the previous year's figures.

