Ashok Leyland Domestic Sales In July Jump 12%; Total Sales Rise 11% | Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Limited in July 2023 sold 15,068 units with a jump of 11 per cent in comparison to the 13.625 units sold in the same month in the last fiscal, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company sold a total of 8,037 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV) Trucks, which is 16 per cent more from the earlier 6,943 units sold in July 2022. The sales of M&HCV buses went up by 27 per cent with 1,534 units sold against 1,205 units sold in the same period of the previous year. In total the sales of M&HCV rose by 17 per cent to 9,571 units.

Ashok Leyland in July sold 5,497 light commercial vehicles (LCV), which was flat in comparison to 5,477 units sold in the same month in 2022.

Domestic sales

In the domestic market the vehicle sales rose by 12 per cent to 14,207 units against 12,715 units sold in July 2022. The automaker sold 7,834 M&HCV trucks, 1,140 M&HCV buses and 5,233 LCVs. There was a hike of 22 per cent in the sales of M&HCV vehicles, whereas the sales of LCVs were down by 3 per cent. M&HCV bus sales saw a jump of 56 per cent and the sales of M&HCV trucks jumped by 19 per cent.

