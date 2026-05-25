Ashok Leyland Bags Order For 715 Vehicles From VRL Logistics, 300 Trucks Already Delivered

Ashok Leyland has secured an order for 715 vehicles from VRL Logistics, including trucks and staff buses. | File Photo

Mumbai: Ashok Leyland has received a major order for 715 vehicles from VRL Logistics, one of India’s leading logistics companies. The order includes AVTR 3120 haulage trucks, BOSS 1615 trucks, and Oyster staff buses. The development further strengthens the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

300 Vehicles Already Delivered

The company said deliveries are progressing as planned. Out of the total order, 300 vehicles have already been delivered, while the remaining 415 vehicles will be supplied during the current year.

Read Also Ashok Leyland Breaks Ground On ₹400–500 Cr EV Battery Pack Plant In Tamil Nadu

Ashok Leyland stated that the order reflects the growing trust between the two firms and highlights its strong position in the commercial vehicle segment.

VRL Logistics Highlights Reliability

Dr. Anand Sankeshwar, Managing Director of VRL Logistics, said the company has full confidence in Ashok Leyland’s vehicle quality, reliability, and after-sales service support. He added that the expanding service network of Ashok Leyland provides operational benefits for VRL Logistics.

According to him, the fresh order will help improve logistics efficiency and support the company’s future growth plans.

Focus On Advanced Technology

Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head – MHCV at Ashok Leyland, said the company is pleased to deepen its partnership with VRL Logistics. She noted that both companies have worked closely over the years to develop products and features suited for the logistics industry.

The company said the vehicles are equipped with advanced technologies and modern features designed to improve operational performance and reliability.

Better Efficiency And Higher Uptime

Ashok Leyland said the new fleet will help VRL Logistics reduce maintenance downtime and improve productivity. The vehicles are expected to deliver better uptime, smoother operations, and improved profitability for the logistics company.