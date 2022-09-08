Ashneer Grover, ousted co-founder of BharatPe, slammed over 'daily-wage labourer' remarks

Ashneer Grover, ousted co-founder of BharatPe | BharatPe

Prashant Pitti, co-founder of online travel firm EaseMyTrip, sparked a debate on Twitter on what courtesies potential employers and employees may - or may not - owe each other.

However, it was Ashneer Grover, ousted co-founder of BharatPe, who turned the discussion towards controversy, after tweeting remarks that were widely panned as distasteful.

Pitti shared a screenshot of a message he said was sent by a candidate on the day they were supposed to join. In it, the person says they decided not to join because of another job offer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pitti tweeted that this was a "hugely prevalent" problem, pointing out that it resulted in companies wasting time and resources for no gain.

Hiring and recruitment, as well as workplace culture have been popular topics social media discussion in recent days -- recently, the CEO of Bombay Shaving Company was criticised for suggesting that new recruits at any job should work 18 hours a day.

While the reaction to Pitti's tweet was mixed, with some users expressing support for his position even as others criticised it, Grover decided to wade straight into controversy.

"Prashant - In India there is no value of contract - neither would you go after someone nor would they as legal system is broken and expensive. So in India it’s - ek haath le doosre haath de. Best to tone down your expectation that you employ daily wagers in guise of salaried folk," Grover tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His wording, and the implicit belittling of daily wage labourers, found plenty of negative reactions on the social media platform.

Here's a look at some of them:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)