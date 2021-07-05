Ascendas India Trust to invest Rs 1,200 crore in initial phase of its first data centre in Navi Mumbai

New Delhi: Singapore-based Ascendas India Trust, which develops IT and logistics parks in India, on Monday said it will invest an estimated Rs 1,200 crore to develop the first phase of its first data centre project in the country.

The project is located at Airoli, a growing data centre hub in Navi Mumbai, according to a statement posted on the company's website.

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte Ltd, the trustee-manager of Ascendas India Trust (a-iTrust), said that "it will invest an estimated Rs 12 billion (Singapore dollar 216.6 million) to develop and operate phase one of its first data centre campus on a prime site in India".

The 6.6-acre greenfield site will be developed in phases into a fully-fitted data centre campus with a total potential built-up area of up to 5,75,000 square feet and 90 megawatts (MW) of power.

The company will target customers such as global technology giants and cloud service providers, as well as large domestic enterprise clients.

The acquisition of the site from third-party vendors is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021, the statement said.

The data centre campus will comprise two buildings. In phase one, the first building, which is scheduled to be ready by the second quarter of 2024, will have a built-up area of about 3,25,000 square feet.

When it is fully developed, the data centre campus will have an overall capacity to host approximately 8,500 racks.

Sanjeev Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Trustee-Manager of Ascendas India Trust, said: "Our entry into the data centre sector in India will diversify a-iTrust's portfolio into an attractive and highly scalable asset class".