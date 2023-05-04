 As ED searches Manappuram's office, company provides update on deposits worth Rs 9.25 lakhs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAs ED searches Manappuram's office, company provides update on deposits worth Rs 9.25 lakhs

As ED searches Manappuram's office, company provides update on deposits worth Rs 9.25 lakhs

The company has issued clarification on deposits accepted by Manappuram Agro Farms before 2012.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Through an exchange filing, gold loan provider Manappuram Finance has provided an update on the search being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at its premises.

Read Also
ED searches Manappuram Finance premises in Kerala on money laundering charges
article-image

The company has issued clarification on deposits accepted by Manappuram Agro Farms before 2012, which were repaid except an amount of Rs 9.25 lakhs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

As ED searches Manappuram's office, company provides update on deposits worth Rs 9.25 lakhs

As ED searches Manappuram's office, company provides update on deposits worth Rs 9.25 lakhs

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Dabur net profit dips to Rs 292.76 cr, IDFC net profit jumps to Rs 1,781.09...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Dabur net profit dips to Rs 292.76 cr, IDFC net profit jumps to Rs 1,781.09...

Bank of Baroda inaugurates new facility in Gandhinagar

Bank of Baroda inaugurates new facility in Gandhinagar

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone completes sale of Myanmar Port for $30 million

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone completes sale of Myanmar Port for $30 million

Lufthansa grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet due to engine troubles with Pratt & Whitney

Lufthansa grounds third of Airbus A220 fleet due to engine troubles with Pratt & Whitney