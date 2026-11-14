Aryaman Financial Services Sees Earnings Take Off, Q2 Profit Nearly Quadruples To ₹40.85 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth

Aryaman Financial Services |

Mumbai: Aryaman Financial Services reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27, with earnings climbing nearly fourfold to ₹40.85 crore, compared with ₹10.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The financial services company's latest results also showed strong revenue growth during the July-September quarter, accompanied by an increase in total income and earnings per share.

Net Profit Surges 297%

Aryaman Financial Services recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹40.85 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. This represents a year-on-year increase of approximately 297% from ₹10.29 crore reported in Q2 FY26.

The sharp rise in profitability was accompanied by higher income, although the detailed contribution of individual income streams was not specified in the supplied figures.

Revenue Jumps 85%

Revenue from operations increased approximately 85% to ₹35.09 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹18.98 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, total consolidated income more than doubled to ₹45.14 crore from ₹20.73 crore, registering growth of nearly 118%. The difference between operating revenue and total income indicates a contribution from other income sources during the quarter.

Expenses Rise 52%

Aryaman Financial Services reported total expenses of ₹6.08 crore, compared with ₹4.01 crore in Q2 FY26. This translates into an increase of approximately 52%, lower than the growth recorded in operating revenue.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹20.31, compared with ₹8.40 in the corresponding quarter last year.

What Investors Should Watch

The company's September-quarter results highlight a substantial improvement in reported earnings and income.

However, investors will closely monitor the composition of total income, operating performance and the sustainability of profitability in subsequent quarters. Future financial disclosures will provide greater clarity on the company's earnings trajectory and expense management.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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