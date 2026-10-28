Arvind Ltd Reports Strong Q2 FY27 Earnings, Profit Up 16% To ₹123 Crore; Advanced Material Business Leads Growth

Arvind Ltd |

Mumbai: Arvind Ltd on Friday, October 28, 2026, announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended September 30, 2026, reporting a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹123 crore, up 16% year-on-year.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,919 crore, marking a 23% growth compared to the previous year's ₹2,371 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 27% to ₹331 crore for the quarter.

Segmental Highlights

The textile division reported a revenue of ₹1,999 crore, an 11% increase, with EBITDA at ₹190 crore. The garmenting division posted a revenue of ₹577 crore, supported by 9% volume growth.

Advanced Material Business

The Advanced Material Business (AMB) recorded a revenue of ₹805 crore, an 81% increase, and an EBITDA of ₹119 crore, up 97%. AMB India's business grew by 23% to ₹550 crore in revenue, with ₹78 crore in EBITDA.

Dalco-GFT Contribution

Dalco-GFT contributed ₹256 crore in revenue and ₹41 crore in EBITDA during the quarter. Its EBITDA margin stood at 16%.

Operational Developments

The company commissioned Phase 1 of its greenfield garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, during the quarter. This project is expected to add ₹250 crore in revenue at full utilisation.

Credit Rating Upgrade

Care Rating upgraded Arvind Ltd's credit rating by one notch from "AA-" to "AA" with a stable outlook.

Q3 FY27 Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2027, the company expects the AMB India business to achieve approximately 18% revenue and EBITDA growth with a stable margin of 14-15%. The company anticipates total capital expenditure programs to exceed ₹500 crore for the full year FY27.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.