Arvind Ltd buys 31.2% stake in Renew Green for ₹205 mln

Renew Green Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd. founded and actively promotes the renewable energy company Renew Green (GJ Eight)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Arvind Ltd buys 31.2% stake in Renew Green for ₹205 mln | Image: Arvind Ltd (Representative)
Arvind Ltd has announced that the company has acquired 31.20% stake in Renew Green (GJ Eight) Pvt Ltd for ₹204.96 mln in order to comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under electricity laws,via an exchange filing.

The acquisition is for the purpose of setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Shares of Arvind Ltd were up 0.5% at 85.20 rupees at 12:00 IST, on NSE.

