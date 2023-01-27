Arvind Ltd buys 31.2% stake in Renew Green for ₹205 mln | Image: Arvind Ltd (Representative)

Arvind Ltd has announced that the company has acquired 31.20% stake in Renew Green (GJ Eight) Pvt Ltd for ₹204.96 mln in order to comply with regulatory requirement for being a captive user under electricity laws,via an exchange filing.

The acquisition is for the purpose of setting up a wind-solar hybrid power project at Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Renew Green Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd. founded and actively promotes the renewable energy company Renew Green (GJ Eight).

Shares of Arvind Ltd were up 0.5% at 85.20 rupees at 12:00 IST, on NSE.

Read Also IndusInd Bank allots 3,68,580 equity shares under Employee Stock Option Scheme

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)