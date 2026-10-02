Arvind Fashions Arm Invests Rs 50 Crore In Flying Machine Operator, Stake In AYBPL To Rise To 65.91 Per Cent

Flying Machine |

Mumbai: Arvind Fashions’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, has invested about Rs 50 crore in Arvind Youth Brands Pvt Ltd, the company operating casualwear brand Flying Machine.

The investment was made through an equity share subscription, according to a regulatory filing. It will increase the subsidiary’s ownership in the business while leaving the group’s combined holding unchanged.

Rs 50 Crore Equity Investment

Arvind Lifestyle Brands subscribed to 1,82,21,574 equity shares in Arvind Youth Brands.

Each share carries a face value of Rs 10 and was issued at Rs 27.44. The subscription represents the fresh capital infusion disclosed by Arvind Fashions.

The transaction changes how ownership is divided between the listed company and its subsidiary, rather than introducing an outside shareholder.

Subsidiary Stake Rises To 65.91 Per Cent

Following the investment, Arvind Lifestyle Brands’ stake in Arvind Youth Brands will increase to 65.91 per cent from 60.40 per cent.

Arvind Fashions’ direct shareholding will fall to 34.09 per cent from 39.60 per cent.

Despite this change, the two entities will together continue to own 100 per cent of Arvind Youth Brands.

The company said overall group control would remain unchanged after the equity subscription.

Flying Machine Business In India

Arvind Youth Brands was incorporated on February 27, 2020.

It handles wholesale and retail sales of apparel and accessories under the Flying Machine brand, with operations based in India.

The investment places a larger share of the business under Arvind Lifestyle Brands, which Arvind Fashions identifies as a material subsidiary.

Turnover Declines Over Three Years

Arvind Youth Brands reported turnover of Rs 404.75 crore in the financial year 2025–26.

This compares with Rs 432.16 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 458.24 crore in 2023–24, showing a decline across the three reported years.

The latest annual turnover was Rs 27.41 crore lower than the previous year. The filing’s figures provide a financial backdrop to the fresh investment in the Flying Machine operator.