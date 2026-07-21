Arvind Fashions Reports ₹10 Crore Q1 FY27 Net Profit, Revenue Grows 15.5%

Mumbai: Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL) reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹10 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 23.1% decline compared to the ₹13 crore profit recorded in the first quarter of FY26.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 reached ₹1,278.50 crore, up 15.5% from ₹1,107.31 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,285.51 crore.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹1,245.48 crore from ₹1,083.07 crore in the corresponding period last year. Employee benefits expense rose to ₹83.32 crore.

Profit Before Tax and Exceptional Items

Profit before exceptional items and tax from continuing operations was ₹40.03 crore for Q1 FY27. This is higher than the ₹38.84 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations was ₹0.72 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹0.94 in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

Amisha Jain, MD & CEO, said the company began the year with strong operating performance, delivering 15.5% revenue growth and 19.6% EBITDA growth. Jain noted this performance was achieved despite an inflationary environment influenced by the West Asia conflict, higher petroleum prices, elevated forex rates, and minimum wage increases.

Discontinued Operations

Profit from discontinued operations for the quarter was a loss of ₹0.41 crore. The company had discontinued its Aeropostale and Ed Hardy brands during the year ended 31 March 2024.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.