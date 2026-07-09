Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Reports ₹61.24 Lakh Profit In Q1, Board Approves Name Change

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited reported a net profit of Rs 61.24 lakh. |

Mumbai: Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited on Thursday announced a net profit of Rs 61.24 lakh for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This is a return to profit compared to a net loss of Rs 540.09 lakh in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Revenue Performance

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 820.00 lakh for the quarter. This marks an increase from the Rs 723.73 lakh reported in the previous quarter.

Company Name Change

The board approved a proposal to change the company's name from Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited to Pasura Industries Limited. This change is subject to approval from shareholders.

Managerial Remuneration Waiver

The board waived the recovery of an aggregate excess managerial remuneration of Rs 25.19 lakh paid to whole-time directors Pabbathi Badhri Narayana Murthy and Nadimpalli Vishal for the financial year 2025-26. This waiver also requires shareholder approval.

Director Remuneration Revision

The company revised the remuneration for its whole-time directors. Pabbathi Badhri Narayana Murthy's monthly remuneration will be Rs 8.00 lakh, plus a leave travel allowance of up to Rs 10.00 lakh per annum.

Nadimpalli Vishal, whole-time director and CFO, and Pabbathi Dathvik, whole-time director, will each receive Rs 5.00 lakh per month. They will also be eligible for a leave travel allowance of up to Rs 10.00 lakh per annum.

Secretarial Auditor Changes

Manoj Parakh & Associates resigned as the secretarial auditor with effect from 9 July 2026. Vivek Surana & Associates has been appointed to fill the casual vacancy until the next Annual General Meeting and for five financial years from 2026-27 to 2030-31, subject to shareholder approval.

Annual General Meeting

The 40th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2025-26 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, at 11:00 AM through video conference or other audio-visual means.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's audited consolidated financial results filed with the stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.