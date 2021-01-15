Arunima Singh joins Havas Life Sorento as Vice President, Digital

Havas Life Sorento has appointed Arunima Singh as Vice President, Digital. She is a media professional who has successfully driven digital media planning, brand management, campaigns & promotions, established consistent & appropriate business practices and delivered highest customer satisfaction consistently with focus on quality and content of the work. She has previously worked with agencies like Wunderman Thompson, Adfactors PR, Social Beat, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Mirum Agency, ICICI Bank and many more. In her new role, Arunima Singh will be based in Mumbai and will help drive innovation, vision, strategy, and boost digital capabilities.