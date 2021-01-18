Arun Kumar Singh takes over as Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd

Arun Kumar Singh, Director (Marketing), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL), has taken over the additional responsibility as Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). He replaces P.K. Gupta, Director (Human Resources), GAIL (India) Ltd., who has relinquished the charge upon completion of the two-year Chairmanship tenure of IGL by GAIL (India) Ltd. Arun Kumar Singh, a Mechanical Engineer from NIT Patna (formerly BCE, Patna), is Director (Marketing), BPCL apart from holding additional charge of Director (Refineries) in the company. He is also a Director on the Board of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd, a wholly owned Subsidiary of BPCL engaged in Natural Gas business. Additionally, he is on the Board of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, a Subsidiary of BPCL engaged in Refining business. He is also serving on the Board of Petronet LNG Ltd, a listed company on Indian bourses. He had earlier held the position of Chairman, IGL from October 2018 to January 2019.

Singh has headed various Business Units and Entities in BPCL viz. Retail, LPG, Pipelines, Supply Chain Optimization, etc. and has experience of over 35 years. He has also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned Subsidiary of BPCL engaged in exploration of Oil & Gas, largely overseas.

IGL, a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd. and BPCL along with the Govt. of NCT of Delhi is the largest Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) distribution company of the country, supplying CNG and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi alongwith Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar & Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram, Rewari, Karnal & Kaithal in Haryana.

To view the article on e-paper: Click here