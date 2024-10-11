 Arkade Developers Shares Zooms 8% After Net Profit Jumps 360% In Q2 FY25
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessArkade Developers Shares Zooms 8% After Net Profit Jumps 360% In Q2 FY25

Arkade Developers Shares Zooms 8% After Net Profit Jumps 360% In Q2 FY25

Over 100 per cent more revenue was earned during the reporting period—from Rs 62.01 crore to Rs 125.51 crore—than during the previous year.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

The shares of Arkade developers jumped more than 8 per cent on the NSE (National Stock Exchange) after posting a 360 per cent increase in net profit, according to the exchange filing.

On the NSE, it reached an intraday high of Rs 172.61 per share, up 8.4 per cent from its previous close. In actuality, the stock has increased during the past two days, rising 7.79 per cent during that time.

Arkade Developers Q2 FY25

On Thursday, Arkade Developers announced a 360 percent increase in its net profit for the June 2024 quarter, coming in at Rs 30.21 crore. According to a company exchange filing, the company's April–June fiscal year prior to 2023–24 saw a net profit of Rs 6.57 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Noel Tata? The Successor To Ratan Tata And The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts
Who Is Noel Tata? The Successor To Ratan Tata And The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts
ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here
ISRO HSFC 2024 Recruitment Drive Underway For 103 Vacancies For Technical & Scientific Posts, Apply Here
Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway; Watch Video
Navi Mumbai International Airport Takes 'Udan' As IAF Aircraft C295 Test Lands At Newly-Laid Runway; Watch Video
'Shame, Stop This Vulgarity': Netizens Slam Miss Kolkata Models For Attending Durga Puja Celebration In ‘Rebellious’ Outfits
'Shame, Stop This Vulgarity': Netizens Slam Miss Kolkata Models For Attending Durga Puja Celebration In ‘Rebellious’ Outfits

The company's profit for the previous quarter increased by 54 per cent to Rs 19.61 crore.

Over 100 per cent more revenue was earned during the reporting period—from Rs 62.01 crore to Rs 125.51 crore—than during the previous year. The company's expenses during the reviewed quarter increased to Rs 84.76 crore from Rs 52.32 crore during the same period last year.

Arkade Developers lisitng

The stocks of Arkade Developers made a fantastic market debut. The shares were listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for Rs 175 apiece, representing a 36.7 per cent premium over the Rs 128 issue price. It opened trade on the NSE at Rs 175.9, up 37.4 per cent.

Listing gain

As soon as the stock began trading on exchanges, successful bidders who were allotted shares in the primary issue were sitting on listing gains of Rs 5,170 (Rs 47 x 110), because the minimum bid quantity in the Arkade Developers IPO was 110 shares.

Read Also
Bandhan Bank Shares Rockets More Than 11% On BSE After RBI Gives Green Light On New CEO Appointment
article-image

Utiliasation of IPO proceeds

Between 2017 and Q1 2023, the company launched 1,040 residential units in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) of Maharashtra, and it sold 792 residential units in various markets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Noel Tata? The Successor To Ratan Tata And The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts

Who Is Noel Tata? The Successor To Ratan Tata And The New Chairman Of Tata Trusts

French Savoir-Faire: Alpine A390_ß

French Savoir-Faire: Alpine A390_ß

Arkade Developers Shares Zooms 8% After Net Profit Jumps 360% In Q2 FY25

Arkade Developers Shares Zooms 8% After Net Profit Jumps 360% In Q2 FY25

Tata Group Stocks Surge After Noel Tata's Appointment As Tata Trusts Chairman; Key Gains For Tata...

Tata Group Stocks Surge After Noel Tata's Appointment As Tata Trusts Chairman; Key Gains For Tata...

Mumbai's Residential Market Sees 5% Spike In Units Sold, Average Sales Dip 2% In Q3 2024

Mumbai's Residential Market Sees 5% Spike In Units Sold, Average Sales Dip 2% In Q3 2024