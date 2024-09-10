 Arkade Developers IPO: ₹410 Crore Public Offer of Mumbai-Based Real Estate Developer Opens On September 16
Arkade Developers IPO: ₹410 Crore Public Offer of Mumbai-Based Real Estate Developer Opens On September 16

15 per cent of the issue is designated for non-institutional investors, 35 per cent is for retail investors, and 50 per cent is for qualified institutional buyers, according to Arkade Developers.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
(L-R) - Mr. Rinkesh Saraiya (Manager, Unistone Capital Private Limited), Mr. Samshet Shetye (Chief Financial Officer, Arkade Developers Limited), Mr. Amit Jain (Chairman & Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited), Mr. Arpit Jain (Whole Time Director, Arkade Developers Limited) and Mr. Reuben Chheda (General Manager – Marketing & CRM, Arkade Developers Limited) at the press conference in connection to Arkade Developers Limited Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The price range for the Rs 121–Rs 128 equity share in Arkade Developers' Rs 410 crore public offering has been set. The offering will be available from September 16 to September 19.

On September 13, there will be an anchor investor bidding event.

The initial public offering (IPO) consists only of a new share offering valued at Rs 410 crore. It is devoid of an offer-for-sale (OFS) element.

Category-wise reserved portions

15 per cent of the issue is designated for non-institutional investors, 35 per cent is for retail investors, and 50 per cent is for qualified institutional buyers, according to Arkade Developers.

Lot size

Investors who are interested may apply for a minimum of one lot, which consists of 110 shares or in multiples thereof.

Amit Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited at the press conference in connection to Arkade Developers Limited Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Amit Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited at the press conference in connection to Arkade Developers Limited Initial Public Offering (IPO).

BRLM and utilisation of IPO proceeds

The funds raised will be put towards funding the purchase of future real estate projects as well as the completion of the company's current and planned acquisitions. Additionally, a portion will be used for corporate general purposes.

The issue's lone book-running lead manager (BRLM) is Unistone Capital. On September 24, the company's equity shares are anticipated to go public on the BSE and NSE.

Financials and total development

Throughout the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in Maharashtra, the company launched 1,040 residential units and sold 792 residential units in various markets between 2017 and Q1 2023.

Fiscal 2023, 2022, and 2021 saw revenue for Arkade Developers of Rs 224.01 crore, Rs 237.18 crore, and Rs 113.18 crore in that order.

About company

A prominent player in Mumbai, Arkade Developers is a rapidly expanding real estate development company. Including through partnership entities in which Arkade holds the majority stake, as of July 31, 2023, it had developed 1.80 million square feet of residential property.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in IPOs involves risks and potential volatility. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses incurred by readers.

