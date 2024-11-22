Are We Ready For This? Dutch Journalist Demonstrates 'Real-Time AI Facial Recognition'

The realm of Artificial Intelligence has chartered into new territories, exploring avenues like never before. The field of AI has surged in prominence and jumped in its technological advancement, especially over the past year or so.

Real Time AI Face Recognition

Another facet of AI growth is the field of AI-powered facial recognition. This would deploy a sophisticated optical instrument to gauge and analyse the subject through sensors on the device.

This technology that has raised intrigue could take even more stark turn with 'Real-Time' AI-driven facial recognition technology, by the medium of a glass.

A Dutch journalist named Alexander Klöpping, recently ventured out to test this purported technology.

In a video posted on X, the journalist can be seen wearing this these supposed AI glasses, that can apparently scan and use AI for facial recognition.

Klöpping, wearing a a trench coat reached out to regular citizens and asked them mundane questions to not raise any suspicion.

In the video, a separate window is seen displaying the simulations and the system arriving at conclusions over the identity of the people it is scanning.

Later on the journalist is seen asking people and thereby confirming their identity, which the device has apparently discerned.

In the apparent simulations, the system or the software in use resembled the interface of facial recognition website PimEyes.

In the video, the people encountered by the journalist appear to be confirming their identity, while being surprised by the discovery.

What Is the Truth Behind This?

It is not known whether this video is real or whether the video was staged.

The authenticity of the claims made in the video, cannot be independently verified. Although the existence of is known, the level of sophistication or agility is yet to be commercialised.

Alexander Klöpping who originally carried out the video said, I went to the Zuidas to scare the living daylights out of people. For an item about AI at Eva, we wanted to show how simple and especially scary facial recognition technology is."

"Especially in combination with smart glasses. A few seconds of video during a conversation about public transport was enough to look up their name, employer and all sorts of weird details."

Commenting on this video, Paytm founder said, "Real-time Al facial recognition glasses. How ready are you for this?"