Archegos fallout: Losses exceed estimates; Global banks bled $10 billion and more expected

But not everyone is that lucky, due to Archegos Capital fallout, Credit Suisse reported a decline of $4.7 billion in its profit.

Morgan Stanley reported $911 million in first-quarter losses due to Archegos Capital Management fallout. Meanwhile, it is much lower than Credit Suisse. Meanwhile, according to Japan Times , Nomura Holdings Inc. will book losses of $2.9 billion in the case of Archegos collapse.

In addition, the brokerage arm of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on Tuesday flagged potential losses of around $300 million.

Despite being the biggest prime broker to Archegos, Morgan Stanley’s losses are not as much as Credit Suisse and Nomura.

Other than losses, yet another collateral damage of this incident was the board of directors of Credit Suisse deciding to pull up two top executives from the board for this fallout. This has resulted in Brian Chin, CEO of the Investment Bank and Lara Warner, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer stepping down from their respective positions.

In addition to Archegos Capital Management fallout, Credit Suisse has an exposure to Greensill Capital as well. Due to these fallouts, a pension fund has filed a lawsuit against the investment bank. The fund is alleging violations of federal securities laws by the investment bank.