Archegos fallout: Credit Suisse takes a hit of CHF 4.4 billion; two top executives lose their job

Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has reported a pre-tax loss of approximately CHF 900 million for 1Q 2021. In addition, the bank has informed the charges in the case of failure of US-based hedge fund, Archegos Capital Management, amount to CHF 4.4 billion (Rs 343.81 billion).



Meanwhile, the board of directors decided to pull up two top executives from the board for this fallout. This has resulted in Brian Chin, CEO of the Investment Bank and Lara Warner, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer stepping down from their respective position on April 30, 2021, and April 6, 2021, respectively.



The new CEO replacing Chin will be Christian Meissner, who earlier served as Credit Suisse’s Co-Head of IWM Investment Banking Advisory and Vice Chairman of Investment Banking since October 2020. He will join as CEO on May 1, 2021. Before this appointment, he held various senior positions at leading investment banks, including serving as Head of Global Corporate & Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, he was at Lehman Brothers from 2004-2008, where he served as Co-Head of EMEA Investment Banking and subsequently was Co-Chief Executive Officer EMEA.