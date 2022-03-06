Apple works on "Apple Studio Display" with 7K resolution; check here for details: Report

Apple is reportedly working on an "Apple Studio Display" which at 7K will be higher resolution than the current Pro Display XDR.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple Studio Display will sport a higher resolution than Apple's Pro Display XDR, the 32-inch 6K (6,016 A- 3,384 pixels, 218 PPI) resolution display that launched in late 2019.

Last year, reports suggested Apple was testing a new display with a built-in A13 chip. Recently, other reports hinted at Cupertino planning to introduce a new external display in 2022 at half the price of the current Pro Display XDR.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple plans to introduce multiple new Macs in 2022, plus a new external display that is half the price of the Pro Display XDR targeted at regular users.

Apple is also working on a device with a massive 20-inch foldable display that, if comes to the market, will change the entire landscape of the foldables.

A report from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young earlier suggested that Apple is planning to develop a device with a large, folding screen.

The Apple device will feature a dual-screen display that omits a physical keyboard and trackpad, and a touchscreen will help the users navigate and type on the device.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:18 PM IST