Apple in talks with Hyundai to develop 'Apple Car'

Hyundai Motor Group on Friday said that it was in talks with Apple for a possible collaboration to develop the self-styled Apple Car.

Hyundai motors was also in the discussion when Cupertino proposed associations with a number of global automobile makers for the launch of an electric car, a Hyundai spokesperson reportedly said. However, as the talks were in its initial stages, nothing was finalised.

Some media reports revealed that the only thing remaining was Hyundai chairman Chung Eui-sun to sign the deal as the carmaker has already finished reviewing Apple’s proposal for collaboration.