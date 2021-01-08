Apple in talks with Hyundai to develop 'Apple Car'

Hyundai Motor Group on Friday said that it was in talks with Apple for a possible collaboration to develop the self-styled Apple Car.
Hyundai motors was also in the discussion when Cupertino proposed associations with a number of global automobile makers for the launch of an electric car, a Hyundai spokesperson reportedly said. However, as the talks were in its initial stages, nothing was finalised.
Some media reports revealed that the only thing remaining was Hyundai chairman Chung Eui-sun to sign the deal as the carmaker has already finished reviewing Apple’s proposal for collaboration.
The company's on-again, off-again Project Titan has renewed momentum since Cupertino brought in a veteran of both Tesla and Apple, Doug Field, to take over operations in 2018, the report claimed.
Apple and Hyundai’s collaboration car which is expected to be launched in 2027, will include manufacturing of the electric cars and the development of the battery that will be used.
A new battery design that could radically reduce the cost of batteries and increase the vehicle's range would be the key element.
Hyundai currently procures the batteries it uses for its electric cars from local suppliers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation. However, reports confirm that it was developing next-generation batteries of its own.
Hyundai chairman Chung, who was named to the post in October last year, said in his inauguration address that the conglomerate is planning to develop "the world's most innovative autonomous driving technology in the world".
