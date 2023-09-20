 Apollo Tyres Stops Bias And OTR Production In Gujarat Facility
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessApollo Tyres Stops Bias And OTR Production In Gujarat Facility

Apollo Tyres Stops Bias And OTR Production In Gujarat Facility

The company in the regulatory filing said it is in discussion and negotiations with the labour union representatives to address the concerns and find a resolution to the problem.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Apollo Tyres Stops Bias And OTR Production In Gujarat Facility | File

Apollo Tyres has stopped Bias and OTR tyre production at the manufacturing facility in Limda, Gujarat due to concerns amongst shop floor employees relating to renewal of long-term settlement agreement, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company in the regulatory filing said it is in discussion and negotiations with the labour union representatives to address the concerns and find a resolution to the problem.

The company said, "The Company is dedicated to the welfare of its employees, the interests of its stakeholders and the continued stability of the organisation. While the Company is monitoring the situation closely, there are plans in place to mitigate any supply disruptions."

Apollo Tyres shares

The shares of Apollo Tyres on Wednesday closed at Rs 379, up by 1.59 per cent.

New Indian National Speed Endurance Record

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two and three-wheelers globally, along with India’s leading tyre maker, Apollo Tyres Ltd, in July set a new Indian National Speed Endurance Record on TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle shod with Apollo Alpha H1 tyres.

Read Also
TVS Motor, Apollo Tyres Set New Indian National Speed Endurance Record On TVS Apache RR 310...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit Quits, Arjun Mohan Takes Over Charge

Byju's India CEO Mrinal Mohit Quits, Arjun Mohan Takes Over Charge

Amazon Business Integrates With Amazon Pay Later To Offer Instant Credit Line to Business Customers

Amazon Business Integrates With Amazon Pay Later To Offer Instant Credit Line to Business Customers

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%

Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%

HFCL Launches Revolutionary Intermittently Bonded Ribbon Fibre Cables to Supercharge UK's Fibre...

HFCL Launches Revolutionary Intermittently Bonded Ribbon Fibre Cables to Supercharge UK's Fibre...

Rupee Recovers From Record Lows, Jumps 24 Paise To Close At 83.08 Against US Dollar

Rupee Recovers From Record Lows, Jumps 24 Paise To Close At 83.08 Against US Dollar