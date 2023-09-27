Apollo Hospital Acquires Partially Built Hospital in Kolkata | File/ Representative image

Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals Limited, which is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, on Monday through an exchange filing announced its acquisition of a partially built hospital in Sonarpur, Kolkata with a total capacity of 325 beds as an asset sale.

The first phase of the hospital with 225 beds built over 1.75 lakh square feet will be commissioned in the next 12 months and will bring Apollo's hallmark levels of care to more consumers in the eastern region by delivering state-of-the-art healthcare across all broad and high-end specialties including a comprehensive Oncology services with Radiotherapy. The acquisition is being fully funded by Apollo Multi Speciality Hospitals through its own internal accruals.

Speaking on the acquisition, Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo said, “At Apollo Hospitals, our mission is to bring the best healthcare to all. For over 20 years, consumers in Kolkata and the North-East have trusted Apollo as their care provider of choice due to our unique combination of cutting-edge technology, exceptional clinical talent, and compassionate service. The addition of this new facility is part of our planned capacity expansion across the country and will allow us to serve even more people in the region."

This is Apollo's 2nd hospital in Kolkata, and its location will complement the clinical offering in the flagship hospital in Kolkata. As the 5th hospital in the eastern region, the facility further strengthens Apollo's dominant position as the largest healthcare provider there with over 1800 beds across Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.

This acquisition is an important step in Apollo's strategy to expand in key regions through brownfield and greenfield projects. Apollo will further augment its capacity in the East by an addition of another 700 beds over the next 3 years, taking the total bed count for Apollo in the eastern region to 2500.