APL Apollo issues 1,90,314 equity shares of face value of ₹ 2 each

APL Apollo committee of the Board of Directors today, allotted 1,90,314 equity shares with a face value of 2 each to employees who exercised stock options under the APL Apollo Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2015.

The issued equity shares shall rank pari passu with the existing equity shares of the company.

The paid-up equity share capital of the company increased from ₹55,42,81,000/- comprising 27,71,40,500 equity shares of ₹2/- each to ₹55,46,61,628/- comprising 27,73,30,814 equity shares of ₹2/- each.