API Holding’s RetailIO explores drone-based medicine delivery

RetailIO, connecting Pharmacies and Wholesalers, announced it has successfully conducted Drone deliveries in Karnataka’s Gauribidanur in collaboration with healthcare autonomous drone logistics company Redwing Labs.

The pilot was focused on delivering critical lifesaving medicines to hospitals in under 10 mins maintaining the cold chain and all the norms, the team conducted 4 trips with different product mixes. It took place between Gauribidanur and Hossur Primary Healthcare center (PHC) in Chickkaballapur district using a Hybrid VTOL drone with Payload capacity of upto 2 kgs. With an average speed of 90 kmph the drone covered an ariel distance of ~10km under 8 mins.

Limited access is one of the most serious concerns in Indian healthcare. For every 10,000 people, India has only 9 doctors, compared to 26 and 20 doctors per 10,000 people in the US and China respectively. In rural areas, only 4 doctors are available for every 10,000 people. As a result, only 11 out of 29 states in India meet the WHO recommendation of 1:1000 doctor to population ratio and 10 Indian states face shortage of doctors at a primary care level.

Harsh Parekh - Co founder, API holdings stated, “We believe autonomous drone systems are the future and will help the ecosystem get better. This is the future and we will continue to focus on such kind of innovations. The VTOL drone was used in the demonstration and is 100 percent electric. Drone-based delivery networks could result in over 90 percent reduction in carbon emissions compared to using vans and cars”

Mithil Jain, CEO, RetailIO 1P said, “The vision to integrate Drones in the healthcare ecosystem is a critical step towards efficient medicine delivery. We feel autonomous drones at scale would bring in a lot of disruption in healthcare delivery. With an exceptional response time, life-saving medicines can be delivered at lightning speeds. The success of the pilot opens up tremendous opportunities to provide exceptional service and healthcare supplies to the remotest part of the country.”

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 02:48 PM IST