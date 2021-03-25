Apex body of WIPS to be headed by NLCIL executive

In yet another first for the Company,a senior executive of NLCIL, Dr. C Dharini Mouli, DGS, Medical Services has been unanimously elected as President of the prestigious Apex body of WIPS –“Women in public sector functioning under the aegis of SCOPE. Dr. Dharini Mouli, has been actively associated with lhe forum in various official capacities over the last two decades, which includes being a former Secretary of the Southern Chapter of WIPS and also representing India as a part of the delegation to Iran.

This is the first time any woman executive from NLC India Limited would be leading the prestigious Apex Body. A Medical professional with NLCIL for the last three decades, with rich experience of diverse roles, her elevation as President WIPS will give a wholesome and fresh perspective to the forum and render significant contribution to the cause of the women executives working in Public Sector Enterprises across the country.