Anupam Rasayan Approves Allotment Of Equity Shares To Rehash Industrial And Resins Chemicals On Preferential Basis

Anupam Rasayan Approves Allotment Of Equity Shares To Rehash Industrial And Resins Chemicals

Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday announced that the Board of Directors of Company at its meeting held today, had approved the allotment of 19,04,540 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each fully paid-up (Equity Shares) at a price of Rs 945.11per equity share to Rehash Industrial and Resins Chemicals Private Limited, a promoter of the Company, on a preferential basis, based on the approval of the members of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

These Equity Shares shall rank pari-passu, in all respects, with the existing Equity Shares of the Company.

The Company has received In-principle approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited for issue of the Equity Shares on preferential basis, vide letters dated December 05, 2023. The application for listing and trading approval of the stock exchanges for the Equity Shares allotted, will be made in due course, said via the regulatory filing.

Post the allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the Company shall stand increased to Rs 1,09,51,52,280 comprising of 10,95,15,228 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each fully paid.

Anupam Rasayan India Limited shares

The shares of Anupam Rasayan India Limited on Tuesday at 12:16 pm IST were at Rs 1,030.50, down by 0.097 per cent.