Anuj Jain appointed MD, Kansai Nerolac Paints

The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL), is happy to announce the appointment of Anuj Jain as the Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd w.e.f. April 1, 2022.

Jain succeeds H M Bharuka, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd who will be superannuating on 31, March 2022.

Bharuka joined KNPL in 1985, becoming its Managing Director in April 2001. The hallmark of his tenure of 21-years as Managing Director has been the superlative and consistent topline and bottom-line performance year on year over his entire tenure, that has made KNPL a crown jewel for Kansai Paints, Japan.

He was known for his visionary and bold leadership style which led to many firsts in the Indian paint Industry.

Under his leadership, KNPL won numerous accolades in a variety of areas notably the Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Governance, Best Managed Company by Business Today, Great Place to Work by GPTW and recognition as an ESG leader in India by CRISIL.

Bharuka featured amongst India’s Top 50 CEOs and was awarded a life-time achievement award by the Indian Chemical Industry. He served as the first non-Japanese Director on the board of Kansai Paints, Japan. He is also credited for leading KNPL’s expansion into the Indian Subcontinent.

Jain joined Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd in 1990 as a management trainee. In his tenure over 30 years at KNPL, he has worked in various capacities across various functions and brings a wealth of experience. He has been on the Board of KNPL in the capacity of Executive Director from April 2018.

Jain said, “I am deeply grateful to the Board and Kansai Paints, Japan for giving me an opportunity to not just be a part but lead this esteemed organization. I look forward to continuing the rich history of this company and build on the legacy of Bharuka to take the company to greater heights”

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:39 PM IST